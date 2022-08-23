Musk floats possibility of hyperloop tunnel between Austin, San Antonio

Tesla CEO Elon Musk intrigued his over 100 million followers on Twitter Monday when he floated the idea of construction a hyperloop tunnel between the Texas cities of Austin and San Antonio.

"Would be cool to do a (much simplified) Hyperloop demo tunnel between maybe Austin & San Antonio?" the billionaire CEO tweeted.

Musk’s post was part of a thread discussing his idea of creating tunnels in cities across the United States back in 2018 which one of his companies, The Boring Company, has successfully implemented in Las Vegas with plans to expand further.

"Now @boringcompany tunnels are in active use in Vegas," Musk tweeted. "Try it if you’re in town. Will be expanding to connect all major destinations in Vegas plus airport."

Musk explained that a tunnel between Austin and San Antonio, cities that are separated roughly by about 80 miles on Interstate 35, would be the "fastest way" to "get between one downtown and another with known physics."

Fox News Digital reached out to the cities of Austin and San Antonio for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

The Boring Company filed an application earlier this year to build a tunnel underneath Musk's Tesla factory in Austin, Texas, Tech Crunch reported.

The project is known as the "Colorado River Connector Tunnel" but it is unclear exactly what the plans call for.

The Boring Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.