Economy
Mortgage rates rise after home sales jump in October

Mortgage rates continue to march toward 7% after previous dip revived home sales

Americas housing affordability problem was caused by the artificial constraint on supply: David Bahnsen

Bahnsen Group managing partner David Bahnsen discusses market volatility and analyzes the real estate market on The Big Money Show.

Mortgage rates climbed closer to 7% this week while sales of existing homes saw a revival from a dip in rates two months ago.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.84% from last week's reading of 6.78%. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 7.29% a year ago.

Home in California is for sale

A "for sale" sign is posted in front of a home for sale on March 18, 2022, in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the National Association of Realtors reported Thursday that existing home sales jumped 3.4% in October from the month before to 3.96 million, lifting off a 14-year low in September. 

"Home sales surged in October because mortgage rates plunged below 6.25% in September," said Holden Lewis, home and mortgage expert at NerdWallet. "When rates dropped, buyers acted quickly – making successful offers in September and closing in October."

Many would-be buyers and sellers are holding out to see if rates fall further. Currently, about 80% of mortgage holders have a rate below 5%, according to a Zillow survey.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage also fell slightly to 6.02% from 5.99% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 6.67%.