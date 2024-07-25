Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy
Published

Mortgage rates increase slightly

Both 30-year and 15-year fixed mortgage rate averages showed a slight uptick from last week

close
Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman discusses the housing industry, arguing 'affordability is really a problem.' video

Housing is in a funk: Glenn Kelman

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman discusses the housing industry, arguing 'affordability is really a problem.'

Mortgage rates remained relatively unchanged from last week, with a slight movement higher. 

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 6.78% this week from 6.77% last week. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.81% a year ago.

"Mortgage rates essentially remained flat from last week but have decreased nearly half a percent from their peak earlier this year," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "Despite these lower rates, buyers continue to pause, as reflected in tumbling new and existing home sales data."

home for sale with clouds overhead

A home available for sale is shown on May 22, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage increased to 6.07% from 6.05% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 6.11%.