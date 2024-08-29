Expand / Collapse search
Mortgage rates drop again, but housing market remains stalled

Would-be homebuyers are still holding out for mortgage rates to drop lower as affordability crisis continues to hinder market

FOX Business’ Larry Kudlow reacts to the revised jobs report and its impact on the U.S. economy on ‘The Big Money Show.’ video

There is a recession in US housing and manufacturing sector: Larry Kudlow

FOX Business’ Larry Kudlow reacts to the revised jobs report and its impact on the U.S. economy on ‘The Big Money Show.’

Mortgage rates are down again this week, but remain too high to spark any significant movement in the housing market as the affordability crisis remains set in.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.35% this week from 6.46% last week. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 7.18% a year ago.

House for sale in Washington, DC

A house for sale in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on July 30, 2024.  (Photographer: Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Mortgage rates fell again this week due to expectations of a Fed rate cut," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "Rates are expected to continue their decline and while potential homebuyers are watching closely, a rebound in purchase activity remains elusive until we see further declines."

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage declined to 5.51% from 5.62% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 6.55%.