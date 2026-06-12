More than 17K coffee makers recalled after dozens of reported burn injuries

More than 17,000 coffee makers were recalled over a burn hazard that can cause serious injury, according to federal regulators.

About 17,600 Kidisle-branded hot and iced coffee machines were affected by the recall, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"The recalled coffeemakers(sic) can become clogged, causing hot liquid or steam to build up and be released unexpectedly during use, posing a risk of serious injury from burn hazard," the commission said on Thursday.

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At least 107 reports have been made regarding the coffee makers releasing hot liquid or steam unexpectedly, causing at least 27 reported injuries, including first and second-degree burns that required medical treatment.

The item is designed in black, white and gray colors, measures about 11 inches high and 6 inches wide and has a 50-ounce detachable water tank. It can brew six to 14 ounces of cupped or ground coffee.

The coffee makers were sold online at Amazon, Walmart and eBay from June 2024 through April of this year for about $49.

The machines affected by the recall have model "KC101B" printed on a sticker on the underside while the brand name is listed on the product order receipt.

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Consumers are urged to stop using the coffee makers immediately and contact Kidisle for a full refund.