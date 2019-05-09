Millions of Australian bank notes have ‘responsibility’ misspelled

article

At least 46 million Australian bank notes contained a glaring typo and it took a radio station to point out the error.

Triple M radio posted on Instagram Thursday a magnified image of a $50 Australian bill ($35) showing the misspelling of “responsibility.” The word appears as "responsibility" three times with the third "I" omitted each time.

The AU$50 notes, which featured Edith Cowan, the first woman elected to Australian parliament, were released in October.

The BBC said it took six months for someone to point out the spelling error.

The note, which are locally called "pineapples" because of its yellow hue, contains the text of Cowan’s first speech to parliament in 1921.

"It is a great responsibility to be the only woman here, and I want to emphasize the necessity which exists for other women being here," the note reads.

The Reserve Bank of Australia said the typo will be corrected at the next print run later this year. Australia's high-tech polymer notes are among the most difficult in the world to counterfeit due to their extraordinary level of detail.

The note with the typo will still be honored as valid currency in the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.