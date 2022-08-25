Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Airlines

Mexico flight to Los Angeles sees airplane engine burst into flames

The engine on the Viva Aerobus was captured on video in flames as passengers on the Mexico-based airline were in shock

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 25

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A flight from Mexico to Los Angeles almost turned deadly when one of the plane's engines caught fire minutes after takeoff. 

The Viva Aerobus flight departed Guadalajara when an engine burst into flames. Passengers on the flight reported hearing an explosion 10 minutes into the flight, the Independent reported. 

Fox Business has reached out to the airline. 

Some passengers were reportedly screaming and others crying. 

TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY BUTTIGEIG SCOLDS AIRLINE CEOS OVER FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS 

Footage of the fire shows an engine in flames as the aircraft is thousands of feet in the air. The airline told the news outlet it was investigating the incident. 

It said the fire was caused by the "friction of metals" in the engine. The plane was turned around and landed safely in Gudalajara

The passengers were put up in hotel rooms and their trips were rescheduled.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE