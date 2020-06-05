Kudlow says next coronavirus relief package needs to include 'long-term' measures to support economy

Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Friday the next coronavirus relief package should include long-term relief measures that pay Americans more to "work, invest and take risk."

Continue Reading Below

"We need to move from rescue assistance to more long-term economic growth incentives," Kudlow said during an interview with FOX Business' Stuart Varney.

Some options currently under consideration at the White House include a payroll tax cut, liability protections for businesses reopening during the outbreak, and tax deductions or write-offs for individuals who take a vacation during a defined period of time.

Kudlow's comments on the heels of the better-than-expected May jobs report, which revealed that U.S. employers added a stunning 2.5 million jobs last month. The unemployment rate dropped to 13.3 percent from 14.7 percent, signaling the economy is starting to recover from the virus outbreak.

"The recovery has begun!" Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.