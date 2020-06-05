Expand / Collapse search
Larry Kudlow

Kudlow says next coronavirus relief package needs to include 'long-term' measures to support economy

'We need to move from rescue assistance to more long-term economic growth incentives'

By FOXBusiness
National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow addresses May jobs report gains and predicts future economic growth.

Kudlow: US reopening sent 3M people back to work

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow addresses May jobs report gains and predicts future economic growth.

Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Friday the next coronavirus relief package should include long-term relief measures that pay Americans more to "work, invest and take risk."

"We need to move from rescue assistance to more long-term economic growth incentives," Kudlow said during an interview with FOX Business' Stuart Varney.

Some options currently under consideration at the White House include a payroll tax cut, liability protections for businesses reopening during the outbreak, and tax deductions or write-offs for individuals who take a vacation during a defined period of time.

Kudlow's comments on the heels of the better-than-expected May jobs report, which revealed that U.S. employers added a stunning 2.5 million jobs last month. The unemployment rate dropped to 13.3 percent from 14.7 percent, signaling the economy is starting to recover from the virus outbreak.

"The recovery has begun!" Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.