Mall of America will lay off or furlough hundreds of employees

Mall of America plans to lay off and furlough hundreds of its employees.

Continue Reading Below

AMAZON ADDING 33K CORPORATE JOBS WITH AVERAGE $150K COMPENSATION

A spokesperson for the nation's largest mall confirmed to FOX Business that 211 workers across various departments will permanently lose their jobs at the end of the month. Meanwhile, an additional 178 employees are currently on “temporary layoff status,” which may be extended beyond Sept. 30.

“When the year began, no one could have predicted the enormous challenges we would face as a business, a community and as a nation,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “While we continue to make progress at Mall of America, the road to recovery is going to be slow.”

The spokesperson added that MOA hopes to reinstate the furloughed team members when "business conditions allow.”

UPS TO HIRE MORE THAN 100,000 SEASONAL WORKERS FOR HOLIDAY SEASON

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, who first reported the news, Mall of America notified the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, but the notice has yet to appear on the office's website. The outlet noted that the mall generally employs 900 to 1,200 employees.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Mall of America reopened with new safety measures on June 10 after being shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic back in March.

Image 1 of 3

The mall originally planned to reopen June 1, but the move was delayed by because of protests in the Twin Cities over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed while in police custody back in May.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS