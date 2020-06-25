Expand / Collapse search
American Airlines

Major U.S. airline CEOs to hold White House meeting Friday: sources

Vice President Pence to sit down with airline executives

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian argues the passing of the CARES Act will help major U.S. air carriers stay in business.

WASHINGTON - The chief executives of major U.S. airlines are set to hold a meeting Friday to discuss a range of coronavirus-travel issues, three people briefed on the matter said.

INSIDE THE AVIATION INDUSTRY’S BATTLE TO GET BACK IN THE SKIES

The meeting with Vice President Mike Pence and other senior U.S. officials is expected to include the CEOs of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and JetBlue Airways Corp. the sources said.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AALAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.13.17+0.13+1.00%
LUVSOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.32.97+0.72+2.23%
DALDELTA AIR LINES INC.28.01+0.67+2.45%
UALUNITED AIRLINES HLDG.34.69+1.62+4.90%
JBLUJETBLUE AIRWAYS10.67+0.41+4.05%

The discussions will revolve around potential extended European Union travel restrictions on U.S. travelers, possible temperature checks at U.S. airports, contract tracing of airline passengers and the impact of COVID-19 on travel demand, among other issues, the sources said.

