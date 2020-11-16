Rep.-elect Madison Cawthorn says Gen Z Republicans care about freedom, not forcing conservative values

Newly-elected Generation Z Republicans are bringing social freedom and “backbones of steel” to Washington, Congressman-elect Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., told FOX Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne" Monday.

Continue Reading Below

As the youngest member of Congress, 25-year-old Cawthorn explained that Republicans born in the early-to-mid-1990s differ from the traditional GOP in their tolerance for personal liberties, but still aim to uphold conservative values.

“We have backbones of steel ... We don’t back down to a mob,” he said. “Gen Z Republicans don’t really care about social issues. We don’t care about what happens in your personal life, so long as it doesn’t hurt somebody else.”

GOP'S MADISON CAWTHORN, 25, REACTS TO NORTH CAROLINA VICTORY: 'TIME FOR A NEW REPUBLICAN PARTY'

“Most of us pertain to conservative values but we don’t want to force it on anybody else,” he went on. “What we care about is freedom and a limit of government.”

The Republican ranks are being broadened by the diverse pool of incoming lawmakers, added Cawthorn, who himself has been accused of racism and sexism by the media following his speech at the RNC.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“This is the most diverse field of Republican freshmen we’ve ever had,” he said. “That has nothing to do with tokenism. That has nothing to do with us trying to have affirmative action within our ranks. That is because we are the Big Tent Party… It transcends all races and all religions.”

Cawthorn reacted to physical attacks on Trump supporters by left-wingers in Washington over the weekend, calling the events “disgusting” and blamed national polarization on the failure of America’s two-winged political system.

“National leaders on both sides of the aisle are fueling their political campaigns off of this divide,” he said. “But I think I represent a new age of politics where we’re here to say, 'Let’s stop the divisiveness and let’s all come together as Americans.'"

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS