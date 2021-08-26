Lululemon hiring 8,000 workers, hiking pay

Lululemon Athletica inc. is instituting pay hikes for the majority of its employees as part of a push to boost its workforce ahead of the holiday season.

Starting Friday, the high-end athletic apparel company will raise its minimum base pay for the majority of its store and Guest Education Centre employees across North America to $15 or $17 per hour, the Vancouver-based company said.

The wage increase will depend upon the employee's role and store location, according to the company. It will apply to both current employees and new hires.

"These base pay increases remain consistent with our top quartile rewards philosophy and align with our values to support and elevate our people," said Susan Gelinas, LuLulemon senior vice president of People & Culture.

The company is looking to attract more workers as they prepare for the upcoming holiday season. Lululemon said it plans to hire more than 8,000 store and Guest Education Centre team members across North America for both full- and part-time positions.

"We remain committed to attracting and building passionate teams as Lululemon continues to scale and grow," said Celeste Burgoyne, Lululemon president of the Americas and Global Guest Innovation.

Employees will also still be eligible for Lululemon’s team-based bonus program, giving them the opportunity to earn an extra $3 to $6 an hour on average for achieving store-based goals.