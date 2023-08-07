Expand / Collapse search
Labor Unions

Los Angeles workers set to go on 24-hour strike starting Tuesday

The planned strike comes amid an ongoing strike by Hollywood writers and actors

Comic-Con chief communications and strategy officer David Glanzer previews SDCC, noting what impact the SAG actors' and writers’ strikes are having on the event. video

Hollywood strike only having a ‘small effect’ on San Diego Comic-Con: David Glanzer

Los Angeles city workers are planning to go on strike for 24 hours starting Tuesday, joining thousands of others who are pushing for better wages and benefits. 

The strike, organized by SEIU Local 721, will include more than 11,000 workers in sanitation, mechanics and engineering. The workers are expected to picket in front of city hall and LAX. 

Per the Los Angeles Times, the union says the strike is in response to the city allegedly failing to bargain with their members in good faith and for alleged labor practices that restricted union rights. 

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said city workers "are vital to the function of services for millions of Angelenos every day and to our local economy." 

GEORGE CLOONEY, LEONARDO DICAPRIO AMONG A-LIST STARS DONATING MILLIONS TO HELP STRUGGLING ACTORS DURING STRIKE

downtown Los Angeles skyline

Downtown Los Angeles skyline with snow capped mountains in background on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Los Angeles city workers are planning to go on strike for 24 hours starting Tuesday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"They deserve fair contracts, and we have been bargaining in good faith with SEIU 721 since January," Bass said. "The City will always be available to make progress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week." 

WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY WARNS HOLLYWOOD STRIKES COULD HURT BUSINESS

Tuesday’s strike is expected to create disruptions at LAX, the Port of Los Angeles, City Hall and other locations. 

The planned strike comes amid an ongoing strike by Hollywood writers and actors that has shut down film and television productions. 