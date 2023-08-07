Los Angeles workers set to go on 24-hour strike starting Tuesday

Los Angeles city workers are planning to go on strike for 24 hours starting Tuesday, joining thousands of others who are pushing for better wages and benefits.

The strike, organized by SEIU Local 721, will include more than 11,000 workers in sanitation, mechanics and engineering. The workers are expected to picket in front of city hall and LAX.

Per the Los Angeles Times, the union says the strike is in response to the city allegedly failing to bargain with their members in good faith and for alleged labor practices that restricted union rights.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said city workers "are vital to the function of services for millions of Angelenos every day and to our local economy."

"They deserve fair contracts, and we have been bargaining in good faith with SEIU 721 since January," Bass said. "The City will always be available to make progress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

Tuesday’s strike is expected to create disruptions at LAX, the Port of Los Angeles, City Hall and other locations.

The planned strike comes amid an ongoing strike by Hollywood writers and actors that has shut down film and television productions.