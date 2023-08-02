George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio among A-list stars donating millions to help struggling actors during strike

More than a dozen A-list stars, including George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lopez, have recently donated $1 million or more each to SAG-AFTRA, the actor’s union, to help struggling actors as they continue to strike.

Over the last three weeks, the actors who have donated at least $1 million each to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program include Clooney, DiCaprio, Lopez and Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Meryl Streep and Oprah for a total of more than $15 million, the foundation announced Wednesday.

"The entertainment industry is in crisis and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation is currently processing more than 30 times our usual number of applications for emergency aid," SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney Vance, who is married to Angela Bassett, said in a statement.

He added, "We received 400 applications in the last week alone. Our Emergency Financial Assistance Program is here to ensure that performers in need don’t lose their homes, have the ability to pay for utilities, buy food for their families, purchase life-saving prescriptions, cover medical bills and more."

He called the situation a "massive challenge," but said the foundation would "meet the moment."

The actor’s union joined the writers’ union, the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA), in striking last month after talks with the studios over fair pay, residuals and artificial intelligence fell apart. The writers’ union has been on strike since May over similar issues.

"For more than 38 years, the Foundation has been a safety net for our community during its most challenging times, and much like the COVID pandemic, this work stoppage magnifies the precarious living conditions and financial distress of many actors living paycheck to paycheck," he said.

Streep said she remembered hustling at multiple minimum wage jobs before succeeding in the industry.

"I remember my days as a waiter, cleaner, typist, even my time on the unemployment line," the "Sophie’s Choice" actress said in a statement. "In this strike action, I am lucky to be able to support those who will struggle in a long action to sustain against Goliath. We will stand strong together against these powerful corporations who are bent on taking the humanity, the human dignity, even the human out of our profession. I am proudest of my fellow actors who have immediately offered to fund the Emergency Financial Assistance Program."

Clooney added that they were ready to continue negotiations for a "fair deal" with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade association that negotiates on behalf of studios and production companies.

"Until then, I’m proud to be able to support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and my fellow actors who may be struggling in this historic moment," the "Ocean’s Eleven" actor said. "We’ve stood on the shoulders of the likes of Bette Davis and Jimmy Cagney and it’s time for our generation to give something back. I can’t thank Courtney enough for his determination in putting this effort together by shedding light on the human toll happening right now, and how we can work together to alleviate some of the pain and suffering."