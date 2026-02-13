Living alone? The 'singles tax' that costs $10K a year

Americans who live alone are paying a five-figure "singles tax" amid rising rents around the nation, a new analysis finds.

Data from Zillow shows that the typical apartment rent is currently $1,745 and has risen 30% over the last five years, which represents a significant burden for renters who live alone and don't have one or more roommates to split the bill with.

The premium paid by solo renters was dubbed the "singles tax" by Zillow, which found that the national average singles tax amounts to $10,470 per year.

"When you're living alone, you're covering the full rent on one income and that can add up fast," said Emily Smith, Zillow rental trends expert. "Apartments often make living solo more attainable, while also offering shared spaces that help people feel connected."

New York City tops the list of areas with the highest singles tax, as the Big Apple's typical apartment rent of $3,900 a month amounts to a singles tax of $23,400 for the year.

San Jose ranked second, with a typical rent of $3,248 a month and a singles tax of $19,488 per year. Boston was close behind in third, with the typical rent in the city amounting to $3,014 a month and resulting in a singles tax of $18,084.

A pair of California cities rounded out the top five, with San Francisco in fourth based on a typical rent of $2,857 and a singles tax of $17,142, while Los Angeles ranked fifth with a typical monthly rent of $2,648 and a singles tax of $15,888.

Renters who pair up their living arrangement with a partner derive what Zillow called a "couples' discount" from being able to split up the rental bill as well as utilities and other costs.

"For renters who choose to live with a partner or roommate, splitting everyday costs like rent, utilities and groceries can go a long way in easing the pressure of today's higher cost of living," Smith said.

Based on the firm's national data, the couples' discount amounts to a combined $20,940 in annual rental savings from splitting the bill.

For example, given the sizable singles tax in the cities with the highest rent, couples in New York City can get a discount of $46,800 instead of the singles tax of $23,400.

The report noted the couples discount can go a long way toward helping renters save for a down payment on a home, with the national average couples discount of $20,940 being more than halfway to a 10% down payment on a typical U.S. home, per Zillow's data.