Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

The Fed

LIVE Updates: Federal Reserve decision, Powell presser

Investors eye Fed's comments on inflation, interest rates

close
Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren sits down with FOX Business Network's Edward Lawrence video

Boston Fed head Rosengren on inflation concerns, infrastructure plan

Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren sits down with FOX Business Network's Edward Lawrence

U.S. stocks seesawed ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates at 2 PM ET followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's live Q&A. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33858.7 -126.23 -0.37%
SP500 S&P 500 4188.33 +1.61 +0.04%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14073.767076 -16.45 -0.12%

Policymakers are expected to leave interest rates near zero even with a resurgent economy that's expected to take off in the coming months as more Americans get vaccinated and return to the normal world.     

THE FED AND YOUR MONEY

Follow the Fed's press conference and all the market moving events in the FOX Business Blog. Mobile users click here.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS