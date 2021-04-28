LIVE Updates: Federal Reserve decision, Powell presser

U.S. stocks seesawed ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates at 2 PM ET followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's live Q&A.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33858.7 -126.23 -0.37% SP500 S&P 500 4188.33 +1.61 +0.04% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14073.767076 -16.45 -0.12%

Policymakers are expected to leave interest rates near zero even with a resurgent economy that's expected to take off in the coming months as more Americans get vaccinated and return to the normal world.

THE FED AND YOUR MONEY

