LIVE Updates: Federal Reserve decision, Powell presser
Investors eye Fed's comments on inflation, interest rates
U.S. stocks seesawed ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates at 2 PM ET followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's live Q&A.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|33858.7
|-126.23
|-0.37%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4188.33
|+1.61
|+0.04%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|14073.767076
|-16.45
|-0.12%
Policymakers are expected to leave interest rates near zero even with a resurgent economy that's expected to take off in the coming months as more Americans get vaccinated and return to the normal world.
Follow the Fed's press conference and all the market moving events in the FOX Business Blog.