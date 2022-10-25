Lawsuit filed against California weed companies for not getting consumers high enough

Two weed companies in California have been sued for allegedly not getting consumers high enough after promising more potent products.

The class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday against DreamFields Brands, Inc. and Med for America, Inc. over a product they produce. The suit alleges that Jeeter prerolls advertise much higher THC levels than they actually contain.

Jeeter's packaging claims its pre-rolled products average around 35% THC content and can reach as high as 46% on some products. Jeeter writes on its packaging that its product is "the one Joint that will get you to Mars quicker than Elon Musk."

But the lawsuit claims the actual THC of the products are much lower than advertised. The Baby Jeeter Fire OG Diamond Infused 5-Pack Preroll, which purports to contain 46% THC, only contains between 23% to 27%, according to an independent lab test cited in the complaint.

UBER EATS TO OFFER CANNABIS DELIVERIES

"Consumers are willing to pay more for cannabis products with higher THC content, and expect to pay less for cannabis products with lower THC content," wrote Christin Cho of Dovel and Luner, the law firm that filed the lawsuit. "The complaint alleges that by labeling its products with inflated THC numbers, defendants are overcharging consumers."

The complaint also claims the alleged inflated THC levels are part of a growing problem within the marijuana industry.

BIDEN'S PARDON OF MARIJUANA OFFENSES WON'T APPLY TO MILITARY

"The demand for high-THC products has, unfortunately, led to ‘THC inflation’— the practice of intentionally listing false, high THC content on labels," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit alleges that Jeeter’s mislabeled packaging violated multiple California consumer laws regarding false advertising, as well as regulations set by the state’s Department of Cannabis Control.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The plaintiffs in the case are seeking punitive damages, an injunction against the company and a jury if the case were to go to trial.

FOX Business has reached out to both companies for further information.