Airline industry labor shortage ‘driving prices for consumers higher,’ expert warns

Third Bridge global sector lead Peter McNally joined "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday, arguing that the labor shortage in the airline industry is "driving prices for consumers higher," and won’t be "quickly" resolved.

PETER MCNALLY: The argument that Frontier and Spirit… [have] been making about merging them is that they want to grow. They want to add jobs, and they think by joining forces, they can compete with the much larger airlines… in the industry. It would become the fifth-largest airline in the United States… [which]… is a different presentation that they're making to regulators. JetBlue is going to increase its regulatory risk here by effectively doubling down.

They have this Northeast alliance that they're pursuing with American [Airlines] that the DOJ is looking at, and now they're trying to convince Spirit that they can handle this… merger as well. But capacity… that's driving fares higher is actually limited by the labor situation… it's pilots and cabin crews… those kinds of factors that… is driving prices for consumers higher.

