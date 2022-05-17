Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Airline industry labor shortage ‘driving prices for consumers higher,’ expert warns

Airline costs, capacity and consolidation are key issues in the industry, Peter McNally said

close
Third Bridge global sector lead Peter McNally argues that the labor shortage won’t be ‘quickly’ resolved and is unfortunately ‘here with us to stay.’  video

Labor shortage in airline industry ‘driving prices for consumers higher’: Expert

Third Bridge global sector lead Peter McNally argues that the labor shortage won’t be ‘quickly’ resolved and is unfortunately ‘here with us to stay.’ 

Third Bridge global sector lead Peter McNally joined "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday, arguing that the labor shortage in the airline industry is "driving prices for consumers higher," and won’t be "quickly" resolved. 

JETBLUE VACATION PACKAGES EXCEEDING PRE-PANDEMIC VOLUMES, SAYS TRAVEL PRODUCTS PRESIDENT

PETER MCNALLY: The argument that Frontier and Spirit… [have] been making about merging them is that they want to grow. They want to add jobs, and they think by joining forces, they can compete with the much larger airlines… in the industry. It would become the fifth-largest airline in the United States… [which]… is a different presentation that they're making to regulators. JetBlue is going to increase its regulatory risk here by effectively doubling down. 

Third Bridge global sector lead Peter McNally told FOX Business that the labor shortage won’t be ‘quickly’ resolved and is unfortunately ‘here with us to stay.’  (Joe Cavaretta/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

They have this Northeast alliance that they're pursuing with American [Airlines] that the DOJ is looking at, and now they're trying to convince Spirit that they can handle this… merger as well. But capacity… that's driving fares higher is actually limited by the labor situation… it's pilots and cabin crews… those kinds of factors that… is driving prices for consumers higher. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:
 

close
Third Bridge global sector lead Peter McNally provides insight into how the U.S. economy is impacting the airline industry.  video

Airline cost, capacity and consolidation key issues in industry: Expert

Third Bridge global sector lead Peter McNally provides insight into how the U.S. economy is impacting the airline industry. 