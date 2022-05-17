JetBlue vacation packages exceeding pre-pandemic volumes, says travel products president

JetBlue Travel Products President Andres Barry joined "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday to discuss the high demand in travel this summer as the airlines' vacation packages beat out pre-pandemic volumes.

ANDRES BERRY: We're seeing that people are getting ready to go back to travel. And then particularly for us, the JetBlue vacations package business, we're seeing volumes that we've never seen before. I mean, we're much, much higher than we were pre-pandemic and even last summer was quite busy. But the summer we're seeing, again, just record numbers in terms of the number of customers buying our vacation packages.

SPIRIT SNUBS JETBLUE'S $3.6B TAKEOVER BID, PREFERS FRONTIER

…We're definitely seeing overall largely driven by demand, though I think there are some supply pieces but there's more supply in the market than there was a year ago... So we're seeing that the demand is what's driving this.

