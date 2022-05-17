Expand / Collapse search
JetBlue vacation packages exceeding pre-pandemic volumes, says travel products president

Experts predict summer 2022 to be a busy travel season for customers

JetBlue Travel Products President Andres Barry argues 'there's more supply in the market than there was a year ago.'

JetBlue travel packages exceeding pre-pandemic volumes: Andres Barry

JetBlue Travel Products President Andres Barry argues 'there's more supply in the market than there was a year ago.'

JetBlue Travel Products President Andres Barry joined "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday to discuss the high demand in travel this summer as the airlines' vacation packages beat out pre-pandemic volumes.

ANDRES BERRY: We're seeing that people are getting ready to go back to travel. And then particularly for us, the JetBlue vacations package business, we're seeing volumes that we've never seen before. I mean, we're much, much higher than we were pre-pandemic and even last summer was quite busy. But the summer we're seeing, again, just record numbers in terms of the number of customers buying our vacation packages. 

Andres Barry on travel

JetBlue Travel Products President Andres Barry discusses travel demand during his appearance on "Mornings with Maria" on May 17, 2022. (Fox News)

SPIRIT SNUBS JETBLUE'S $3.6B TAKEOVER BID, PREFERS FRONTIER

We're definitely seeing overall largely driven by demand, though I think there are some supply pieces but there's more supply in the market than there was a year ago... So we're seeing that the demand is what's driving this. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

JetBlue Travel Products President Andres Berry on travel heating up for the summer, popular vacation deals amid high demand, the uptick in airfare prices and the top five vacation destinations.

Summer travel season heats up

JetBlue Travel Products President Andres Berry on travel heating up for the summer, popular vacation deals amid high demand, the uptick in airfare prices and the top five vacation destinations.