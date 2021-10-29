Expand / Collapse search
Mark Mobius on inflation: Prices will go up 'dramatically'

Labor costs are increasing will pose a 'big challenge,' the veteran investor said

Mobius Capital Partners Mark Mobius founder provides insight into inflation and the supply chain crisis. video

Labor price surge a ‘big challenge’ amid supply chain crisis: Mark Mobius

Mobius Capital Partners Mark Mobius founder provides insight into inflation and the supply chain crisis.

Mobius Capital Partners founder Mark Mobius joined "Mornings with Maria," Friday, and provided insight into inflation and the supply chain crisis, arguing that prices will go up "dramatically." 

MARK MOBIUS: Well, it's not only supply chain problems, which are very, very big, as you know. But the problem now is personnel costs. Labor costs are going up not only in the U.S., but globally, and I think this is going to be a big, big challenge because more and more of these companies need people to run the companies and actually do the work… It's getting more and more expensive. So you're going to see margins being hit, and of course, with people coming out of China, then they're going to hit higher costs in other parts of the world as well… 

It's not temporary. If you see money supply going up by 30 percent or more, this is not temporary. In the inflation numbers, as you know how I feel about inflation numbers, are not telling the full story. The good news, of course, is technology is making costs in some areas lower. But the reality is that prices are going to go up dramatically as we go forward. There's no question about that in my mind. 


Mobius Capital Partners Mark Mobius founder argues the labor prices surge is a ‘big problem’ amid the supply chain crisis. video

Veteran investor on inflation, supply chain crisis

Mobius Capital Partners Mark Mobius founder argues the labor prices surge is a ‘big problem’ amid the supply chain crisis.