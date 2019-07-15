Kudlow rips doom and gloom critics: US economy experiencing 'strong prosperity boom'

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S economy is very strong -- just look at the data.

“I grow weary as I read these articles, at some of our critics ... some of whom appear to be running for higher office, and they are painting a picture of an economy deep into recession. And we are in a strong prosperity boom and every data point shows that. And when we go into the distribution of those economic benefits it is precisely the bottom half, in some cases the lowest 10 percent, that have actually done the very best in this economy,” he explained to FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Monday.

U.S. employers added 224,000 jobs in June, and average hourly earnings rose by 6 cents to $27.90.

Kudlow added that the U.S. economy is on a 3 percent growth path for 2019 and “profits will outperform the usual doom and gloom.”