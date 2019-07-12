Trump says he gave up his presidential pay

President Trump claimed on Friday that leading the U.S. is breaking his bank.

“By being president, I lost billions of dollars and especially in money I can’t make because I can’t do deals,” Trump told reporters outside of the White House on Friday.

Trump also said that he does not accept the presidential salary of $450,000 per year.

“I don’t think any other president has ever given up – it’s a lot of money—almost a half a million dollars – I give it up—I don’t think I’ve seen anybody say I give up my salary. I’m not looking for credit. But I give up my salary—I get zero," he said.