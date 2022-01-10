JPMorgan CEO Dimon sees ‘very strong’ economy this year

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has a good feeling about where the U.S. economy is headed.

"I think that the table is set for a very strong economy," he told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo. "That consumer has a lot of money, businesses have a lot of money, and they are spending it."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 167.32 +0.16 +0.10%

"Confidence levels are going up," Dimon continued. "Jobs are plentiful, wages are going up. It's pretty strong."

Dimon added, "This will be one of the strongest economies we've ever seen in 2021, and 2022 will probably be pretty good, too."

The full interview with Dimon will air on FOX Business Network’s "Mornings With Maria" on Tuesday.