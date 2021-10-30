Expand / Collapse search
John Deere reaches agreement with labor union following strike

United Auto Workers at John Deere plants in several states walked off the job at midnight Oct. 14

Following a strike from employees, John Deere has announced it has reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers (UAW) for a new labor contract.

While the agreement must receive approval from UAW workers to take effect, John Deere officials said in an emailed statement that the agreement would last six years for the union’s "10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas."

(Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The statement also noted that Deere and the UAW also "reached a tentative agreement on a new six-year labor agreement covering nearly 100 production and maintenance employees at Deere parts facilities in Denver and Atlanta."

Earlier this month, UWA members walked off the job at John Deere plants in several states after rejecting the agriculture equipment giant's latest contract offer, which included 5% raises for some workers and 6% raises for others, with 3% raises in 2023 and 2025.

DAVENPORT, IOWA - OCTOBER 15: Striking workers picket outside of the John Deere Davenport Works facility on October 15, 2021 in Davenport, Iowa. More than 10,000 John Deere employees, represented by the UAW, walked off the job yesterday after failing

John Deere spokeswoman Jennifer Hartmann told FOX Business that while "reaching a mutually beneficial agreement with the UAW" is important, the company's "immediate concern is meeting the needs of our customers who work in time-sensitive and critical industries such as agriculture and construction."

Deere workers who went on strike pointed to the company's record profits and argued that their dedication and hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic should earn them more than what their employer brought to the table last week, with more than 90% rejecting the original tentative deal.

DAVENPORT, IOWA - OCTOBER 15: At truck hauls a piece of John Deere equipment from the factory past workers picketing outside of the John Deere Davenport Works facility on October 15, 2021 in Davenport, Iowa. More than 10,000 John Deere employees, rep

"Strikes are never easy on workers or their families, but John Deere workers believe they deserve a better share of the pie, a safer workplace and adequate benefits," UAW Region 8 Director Mitchell Smith said in a statement at the beginning of the strike.

Fox News' Breck Dumas contributed to this article.