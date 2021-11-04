Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Biden's social spending, infrastructure bills on track for House votes Friday

The House Rules Committee is slated to meet throughout the night to finalize the text of Biden’s spending bill

Democratic leaders are on track to bring both President Biden’s social spending bill and the bipartisan infrastructure bill up for votes on Friday following weeks of intense negotiations with progressive and moderate holdouts.

The House Rules Committee is slated to meet throughout the night to finalize the text of Biden’s spending bill, dubbed the "Build Back Better Act." The legislation is expected to outline roughly $1.75 trillion in spending over a 10-year period.

When the bill is finalized, the House will debate and vote on the "rule" for the spending bill and then vote on whether to pass the bill itself. House lawmakers will also vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which is focused on physical projects. The House already debated the infrastructure bill, likely fast-tracking a final vote.

PELOSI: PAID LEAVE ADDED BACK INTO BIDEN SPENDING BILL

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., walks with reporters seeking updates about a vote on President Joe Biden's now-$1.85 trillion domestic policy package as well as a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill, at the Capitol in Washington, T (AP Newsroom)

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., informed lawmakers of the expected timeline on Thursday night.

"The House will convene at 8:00 a.m. for legislative business tomorrow and will take votes on the Senate Amendment to H.R. 3684 – Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Build Back Better Act," Hoyer said.

The votes will take place after tense infighting among Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate. 

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) leaves the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 12, 2021. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan/File Photo (Reuters Photos)

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., forced significant cuts to the scope of Biden’s spending bill, which originally called for $3.5 trillion in spending on social and climate-related programs. But earlier this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a provision for four weeks of paid leave, which Manchin opposed, would be added back into the bill.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) walks through the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz (Reuters Photos)

Democratic leaders say "pay-fors" included in the bill, such as tax hikes for the wealthiest Americans and enhanced IRS tax enforcement, will cover the bill’s costs. Republicans have universally opposed the bills, arguing that they are fiscally irresponsible and could lead to economic ruin amid rising inflation.

If the House votes pass, the "Build Back Better Act" will proceed for a Senate vote. It is still not clear if Manchin and fellow moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., the two key holdouts, will support the final version of the spending bill.