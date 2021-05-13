Jobless claims fall to fresh pandemic low

The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits fell to a fresh pandemic low of 473,000 following last week's 498,000.

The number of people who are continuing to receive unemployment benefits ticked modestly higher to 3.66 million vs 3.65 million the prior week.

Still, many workers remain on the sidelines, continuing to reap the benefits of the ongoing stimulus payments on pace to continue through September for many.

JOB OPENINGS SIT A RECORD 8.1MILLION

There are a record 8.1 million job openings in the U.S. according to the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS).

USED CAR AND TRUCK PRICES SOAR THANKS TO STIMULUS BUYING

Companies are ramping up benefits, perks and pay to lure people back to work. On Thursday, McDonald's announced it will raise hourly pay for its 36,500 workers by an average of 10%.