Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Jobs

Jobless claims come in higher than expected ahead of March jobs report

Number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits hits 228,000

close
Hodges Capital Management founder Craig Hodges and SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari discuss how markets will respond to Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifying before congress on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Wall Street is forecasting a 'hard landing' for US economy: Kenny Polcari

Hodges Capital Management founder Craig Hodges and SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari discuss how markets will respond to Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifying before congress on 'The Claman Countdown.'

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits came in higher than expected last week, an early sign the labor market is beginning to soften in the face of higher borrowing costs.

Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show initial claims for the week ended April 1 hit 228,000, above the 2019 pre-pandemic average of 218,000 claims. That is slightly below the level recorded the previous week, which was revised sharply higher to 246,000, the steepest level since January 2022. 

Continuing claims, filed by Americans who are consecutively receiving unemployment benefits, rose slightly to 1.82 million for the week ended March 25, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week. 

MAJORITY OF WORKERS REGRET QUITTING DURING 'GREAT RESIGNATION'

US job fair

Job seekers visit booths during the Spring Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center Friday, April 15, 2022.  ((K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)  / Getty Images)

The labor market remains an unsolved puzzle in the Federal Reserve's campaign to raise interest rates and slow the economy. Layoffs are on the rise, but job openings remain near a record high. Private sector hiring rose faster than expected in February, but jobless claims are also ticking higher.

Central bank officials have made it clear that they expect unemployment to climb as a result of higher rates, which could force consumers and businesses to pull back on spending. Job losses are "very likely," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers earlier in March. 

MARKETS MAY BE UNDERESTIMATING THE THREAT OF HIGH INFLATION, BLACKROCK WARNS

Now hiring sign

A "Now Hiring" sign during a job fair at a Schneider Electric manufacturing facility in Hopkins, South Carolina, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photographer: Micah Green/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Projections from the central bank's March meeting show that officials expect unemployment to rise to 4.6% by the end of next year, up from the current rate of 3.5%.

That could mean more than 1 million Americans lose their jobs between now and the end of 2023.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Policymakers have already approved nine consecutive rate increases and have opened the door to a 10th increase at their next meeting in early May, although they have stressed the importance of upcoming economic data releases. 

The data precedes the release of the more closely watched March jobs report on Friday morning, which is expected to show that employers hired 240,000 workers following a gain of 311,000 in February

The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.6%.