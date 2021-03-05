Job postings real indicator of employment picture

Half of U.S. states showed double-digit growth in job listings in February as companies look to rehire, according to new data from CareerBuilder.

CareerBuilder CEO Irina Novoselsky joined FOX Business' "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday on the heels of the Labor Department announcing that employers added 379,000 jobs in February.

"Half of the states in the United States are seeing double-digit job posting growth, which is really a leading indicator for companies starting to get out there and looking to hire," Novoselsky told host Neil Cavuto. "We started seeing that throughout February and it's continuing in the first week of March... everything that we're seeing is continuing to show that positive momentum of job growth."

The U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in February, driven by bars and restaurants rehiring tens of thousands of workers as coronavirus caseloads fell nationwide and states relaxed restrictions on business activity.

Novoselsky predicted that at the current pace, it will take about two years to return to pre-pandemic employment highs and noted a 195% surge in people looking for work-from-home jobs on CareerBuilder.com.

"This is going to have a big impact on companies deciding, 'Are you paying people's salaries based on where they live or where the company is based?'," Novoselsky said. "Because as this migration starts, this is going to change on how people compete in the salaries that are given to different locations and roles, potentially."

Health care and social assistance, manufacturing, accommodation and food, as well as finance and insurance continued to be the top industries hiring in February according to CareerBuilder data. Professional, scientific, and technical services increased hiring with demand for software/app developers and the rising need for digital transformations in companies.

