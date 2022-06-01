Job openings hold near record high as more Americans quit their jobs in April

Americans continued to quit their jobs at a rapid pace in April, emphasizing how persistent turmoil in the labor market has made it difficult for employers to fill open positions.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that 4.4 million Americans, or about 2.9% of the workforce, quit their jobs in April. That's down slightly from the high of 4.5 million recorded in March, but well above the pre-pandemic level of about 3.6 million.

Meanwhile, the number of job openings fell slightly to 11.4 million by the end of April – the second-highest level on record.

The data emphasizes how newly empowered workers are quitting their jobs in favor of better wages, working conditions and hours as businesses lure new workers with higher salaries – a new trend dubbed the "Great Resignation." As a result, Americans' incomes are rising across the board as employers have ramped up hiring to offset the losses.

