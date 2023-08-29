Job openings drop more than expected in July to 2-year low

U.S. job openings tumbled in July to the lowest level in more than two years, the latest evidence that the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hike campaign is continuing to cool the once red-hot labor market.

The Labor Department said Tuesday there were 8.8 million job openings in July, a decline from the 9.1 million openings reported the previous month. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected a reading of 9.46 million.

It marked the lowest level for job openings since March 2021.

Still, job openings remain historically high. Before the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, the highest on record was 7.6 million. There are roughly 1.5 jobs per unemployed American.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.