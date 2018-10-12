Job hunting? Construction hiring is booming

Need a good job?

According to S&B Engineers and Constructors COO Tommy Collins, you don’t necessarily need to get a four-year college degree to get a good career: He’s encouraging young people to get skills-based training for careers in the construction industry.

“Our economy is great,” he said on Friday during an interview with FOX Business’ Charles Payne. “And our business is booming.”

S&B Engineers and Constructors, which designs and builds petrochemical plants and refineries, is hiring “thousands of people” alone in the next couple of years, Collins said.

And in order to find people to fill those positions, the company is offering an “Earn While You Learn” program, which is part of a broader initiative to equip young people with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in a “dynamic, high-demand field without having to pay back thousands of dollars over the course of many years.”

“Earn While You Learn” offers opportunities in different construction trades, at the company’s expense.

“It’s a great way for people to get into the industry,” Collins said.

The starting pay for construction jobs falls somewhere between $30,000 and $35,000, but Collins said people can progress to earn as much as $80,000 a year.