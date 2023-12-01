Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Jerome Powell
Published | Updated

Jerome Powell says Fed 'won't hesitate' to raise interest rates again if warranted

Fed Chair Powell says it would be 'premature' to declare victory in fight against inflation

close
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in a fireside chat with Spelman College President. video

WATCH LIVE: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in a fireside chat with Spelman College President

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in a fireside chat with Spelman College President.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday kept the possibility of another interest-rate hike in play this year, despite cooling inflation. 

"It would be premature to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to speculate on when policy might ease," Powell said in remarks prepared for delivery at Spelman College in Atlanta. "We are prepared to tighten policy further if it becomes appropriate to do so."

Powell's comments come shortly after the Fed voted to hold interest rates steady at a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest level in 22 years. Officials are now trying to figure out whether they have tightened monetary policy enough, or whether they need to raise rates higher in order to crush still-high inflation.

While inflation has cooled considerably in recent months, it remains up 3.2% compared with the same time a year ago, according to the most recent Labor Department data.

FED'S FIGHT AGAINST INFLATION IS WEIGHING ON MIDDLE-CLASS AMERICANS

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, speaks during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, D.C., on March 22, 2023. (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Policymakers have raised interest rates sharply over the past year, approving 11 rate increases in the hopes of crushing inflation and cooling the economy. In the span of just 16 months, interest rates surged from near zero to above 5%, the fastest pace of tightening since the 1980s.

The Fed is scheduled to meet just one more time this year, on Dec. 12-13. Investors widely agree the central bank will hold rates steady, despite the somewhat hawkish overtures by Powell on Friday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, which tracks trading. 

FED SKIPS AN INTEREST RATE HIKE, BUT HIGH MORTGAGE RATES COULD BE HERE TO STAY

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.