As inflation rate soars, Central Park visitors share how price surges have impacted everyday life

Visitors in Central Park shared how high inflation causing price increases on anything from groceries to gasoline has most impacted their lives.

"The food? That's one of the few thrills I have left is eating food that I like," Dennis, a New Yorker, said. "It's getting a little harder."

Danielle, visiting from California, noted that gas near her home could cost as much as $8.

"Thankfully I have a hybrid, but I have four kids and the grocery bill has doubled, literally" Danielle told Fox News.

Inflation has hovered at 40-year record-highs in 2022, according to the Department of Labor. The consumer price index, which measures the price of everyday goods, ticked up again in May, showing an 8.6% increase compared to last year.

Adam, from Utah, told Fox News: "I’ve noticed inflation when it comes to gas prices. It’s kind of effected how much I’m willing to drive."

Average gas prices have repeatedly broken records throughout 2022, surpassing $5.00 per gallon in June. The national average was $4.96 per gallon Tuesday, according to AAA.

One woman told Fox News: "I mean obviously gas, yeah, I've noticed that, but also with groceries just like the cost of food has really increased."

"My grocery bill keeps going up and up," she said. "That’s probably the biggest area where I feel like I need to be careful and like watch where my money is going."

Kai, from New York, said: "Let's talk about the fact that the family size chips and snacks, when you open it, it's like halfway empty and the price is higher."

Christina, from Texas, said the impact goes beyond groceries and gas.

"It's insane, there are no houses to buy right now," Christina said. "Unless you are willing to pay at least a $100,000 or more above asking price you can't buy a house."

"And then the rents are tougher," to pay, she added.

Surging airfare prevented Danielle from purchasing plane tickets for all four of her children.

"I went with just one of my children instead of the rest," she told Fox News. "We just couldn’t afford to go all the way across the country."

More than 71% of Americans said they were unsatisfied with President Biden's handling of inflation, according to a June ABC News/Ipsos poll.

But one park goer said inflation was unavoidable.

"People keep blaming Joe Biden," Dennis said. "It’s not his fault."

"This is a worldwide phenomenon," he continued. "He inherited a mess."