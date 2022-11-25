Inflation looms over holiday season shoppers

While the holiday shopping season is underway, inflation and financial hardships have reportedly impacted consumers.

With prices for food, rent, gasoline and other costs elevated, many shoppers were reluctant to spend, barring a large sale.

People are choosing cheaper options and dipping more into their savings, or charging while the Federal Reserve hikes rates.

Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette told The Associated Press that traffic was "significantly larger" on Black Friday during the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While supply issues had delayed products from Macy's and from businesses around the country, this year he assured that Macy's was "set and ready to go."

Notably, some pandemic trends are continuing, with retailers closing stores for the Thanksgiving holiday and moving away from deeply marked-down items for a limited time.

Instead, stores that were shuttered pushed online discounts.

The month between Thanksgiving and Christmas represents around 20% of the retail industry's annual sales.

While the National Retail Federation expects holiday sales growth will slow, the figures are not adjusted for inflation.

Real spending could even be down from a year ago.

Conversely, Adobe Analytics expects online sales to be up 2.5% from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, a slowdown from the 8.6% pace last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.