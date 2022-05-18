Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Biden ripped for 'inflation bomb'

Biden is 'pointing fingers' amid red-hot inflation, Steve Moore stresses

close
Former Trump senior economic adviser Steve Moore argues that Biden continues to play the blame game amid red-hot inflation. video

Economist rips Biden for ‘inflation bomb’: President is ‘pointing fingers’

Former Trump senior economic adviser Steve Moore argues that Biden continues to play the blame game amid red-hot inflation.

Former Trump senior economic adviser Steve Moore argued on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Wednesday that President Biden is ignoring the "inflation bomb" as he continues to play the blame game. 

GAS PRICES HIT RECORD AVERAGE HIGH NATIONWIDE, ABOVE $4 IN ALL 50 STATES FOR THE FIRST TIME

President Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Former Trump senior economic adviser Steve Moore told FOX Business that Biden is ignoring the ‘inflation bomb.’ (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster / AP Newsroom)

STEVE MOORE: People are looking at what Biden is doing, and instead of reacting to the reality of this inflation bomb, he's basically just pointing fingers at others and all of the solutions, as The Wall Street Journal pointed out the other day…They basically said, "Hey, every proposal he has is going to make inflation worse, higher taxes, more government spending, more regulations, more green energy stuff…I think people are just losing confidence that there's any plan in the White House to deal with inflation. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Former Trump senior economic adviser Steve Moore discusses how Biden is handling inflation.   video

Biden’s proposals will make inflation ‘worse’: Economist

Former Trump senior economic adviser Steve Moore discusses how Biden is handling inflation.  