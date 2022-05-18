Biden ripped for 'inflation bomb'

Former Trump senior economic adviser Steve Moore argued on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Wednesday that President Biden is ignoring the "inflation bomb" as he continues to play the blame game.

STEVE MOORE: People are looking at what Biden is doing, and instead of reacting to the reality of this inflation bomb, he's basically just pointing fingers at others and all of the solutions, as The Wall Street Journal pointed out the other day…They basically said, "Hey, every proposal he has is going to make inflation worse, higher taxes, more government spending, more regulations, more green energy stuff…I think people are just losing confidence that there's any plan in the White House to deal with inflation.

