Inflation hitting nonwhite voters hardest, imperiling Democrats in 2022 midterms, new poll finds

Nonwhite voters have been most impacted by inflation and their growing frustration poses a threat to Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterms, according to the findings of a recent poll.

The poll, published Monday by The Wall Street Journal, showed that around 35% of nonwhite voters – including Black, Hispanic, and Asian-American – reported inflation causing higher strain on their finances compared with less than a third of White voters.

Overall, nearly 60% of participants said inflation was causing them "major or minor financial strain." Some of them reportedly blamed President Biden’s actions to limit oil-and-gas drilling and pipelines in the U.S. for causing inflation.

Inflation hit a 40-year high in February, largely driven by higher gas prices. The consumer price index climbed nearly 8% on an annual basis, according to data released last week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Month over month, inflation rose 0.8%.

The growing resentment will have implications for Democrats going into the midterm polls. Democrats have traditionally relied on nonwhite voters as a solid voting bloc. But now many of these same nonwhite voters – Black, Hispanic, and Asian-American among them – say they think Republicans are better equipped to tame inflation.

According to The Journal’s poll, 46% of Hispanic voters said they would "probably or definitely" vote for a Republican candidate for Congress over a Democrat, while Black voters who favored Democrats have dwindled by more than a third.

Meanwhile, all voters reported inflation and rising prices being the top issue for them, ranking well ahead of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, immigration and border security, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

