Inflation gauge closely watched by the Fed surges again in September

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge accelerated again in September, keeping prices elevated near a four-decade high, according to new data released Friday,

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index showed that core prices, which strip out the more volatile measurements of food and energy, climbed 0.5% from the previous month and rose 5.1% on an annual basis, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Those figures are in line with the 0.5% monthly increase and 5.2% annual increase forecast by Refinitiv economists, indicating that inflationary pressures are broadening throughout the economy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.