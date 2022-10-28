Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Inflation gauge closely watched by the Fed surges again in September

Economists expected core inflation to increase in September

Chief Investment Officer of Kingsview Wealth Management Scott Martin joined 'Kennedy' to discuss high mortgage rates driving down housing demand.

Is the Fed doing enough to bring down inflation?

Chief Investment Officer of Kingsview Wealth Management Scott Martin joined 'Kennedy' to discuss high mortgage rates driving down housing demand. 

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge accelerated again in September, keeping prices elevated near a four-decade high, according to new data released Friday,

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index showed that core prices, which strip out the more volatile measurements of food and energy, climbed 0.5% from the previous month and rose 5.1% on an annual basis, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

Those figures are in line with the 0.5% monthly increase and 5.2% annual increase forecast by Refinitiv economists, indicating that inflationary pressures are broadening throughout the economy. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.