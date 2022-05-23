Indiana economy ‘humming like an Indy car engine’ thanks to global market interest: Gov. Holcomb

Live from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb previewed his panel at the conference on "Mornings with Maria" Monday, claiming the state's economy is "humming like an Indy car engine" thanks to global market interest in advanced manufacturing.

GOV. ERIC HOLCOMB: Advanced manufacturing is in our DNA. It has been since we started as a state back in 1816. So nothing new to us. Obviously, when you see the supply chain disruptions that are occurring, whether it's baby formula or wheat or gas, you name it, it just really reminds us and accents the importance of making sure that we have not just in time, but just in case supply chains that are up and about.

Obviously the state of Indiana, our economy because of our international connections and our domestic manufacturing that's occurring in our state, our state economy is humming like an Indy car engine, which will race this Sunday. But, you know, we're overperforming right now, beating all expectations. We had a $500 million last month over the prospects and projections for one month. So obviously, the state of Indiana is growing and in part it's because of our relationships all over the world.

