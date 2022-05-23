Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Indiana economy ‘humming like an Indy car engine’ thanks to global market interest: Gov. Holcomb

Indiana governor speaks on World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland panel Monday

Indiana economy feeling inflation ‘headwind’: Gov. Holcomb

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on the ‘hopefully short-term’ crises exacerbated by inflation and financial stress.

Live from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb previewed his panel at the conference on "Mornings with Maria" Monday, claiming the state's economy is "humming like an Indy car engine" thanks to global market interest in advanced manufacturing.

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM DAVOS: WHAT TO KNOW

GOV. ERIC HOLCOMB: Advanced manufacturing is in our DNA. It has been since we started as a state back in 1816. So nothing new to us. Obviously, when you see the supply chain disruptions that are occurring, whether it's baby formula or wheat or gas, you name it, it just really reminds us and accents the importance of making sure that we have not just in time, but just in case supply chains that are up and about.

Indianapolis

Indiana's economy is ‘outperforming right now,’ Gov. Eric Holcomb told FOX Business during an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos.  (iStock)

Obviously the state of Indiana, our economy because of our international connections and our domestic manufacturing that's occurring in our state, our state economy is humming like an Indy car engine, which will race this Sunday. But, you know, we're overperforming right now, beating all expectations. We had a $500 million last month over the prospects and projections for one month. So obviously, the state of Indiana is growing and in part it's because of our relationships all over the world.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb discusses the state’s international ‘connections’ ahead of his panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. video

American manufacturing ‘in our DNA’: Indiana governor

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb discusses the state’s international ‘connections’ ahead of his panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.