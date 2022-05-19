World Economic Forum Davos: What to know

The world’s top leaders from politics, business, civil society and media will meet in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2022.

The event is set to take place from May 22-26, when nearly 2,500 public figures gather to address global issues and find solutions to urgent challenges. This marks the first in-person annual meeting hosted by the World Economic Forum in over two years.

Davos 2022 is centered on the theme "History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies." A variety of issues will be tackled, including the COVID-19 pandemic, global conflicts, economic uncertainty and climate change.

Among those headlining the forum is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will be addressing the summit virtually from Kyiv.

"The war in Ukraine and the resulting tragedy calls for global moral action," says Gayle Markovitz and Beatrice Di Caro of the World Economic Forum. "Leaders will address urgent humanitarian and security challenges as they simultaneously advance long-standing economic, environmental and societal priorities – all while reinforcing the foundations of a stable global system."

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are also expected to deliver remarks at the five-day event.

Over the past two years, the forum has worked to strengthen various initiatives. These include the Reskilling Revolution, an initiative to provide 1 billion people with better education, skills and jobs by 2030, along with the 1 trillion trees initiative, to protect forests and restore the planet’s ecosystems.

Forum founder Klaus Schwab says this year's gathering in Davos will be "the most timely and consequential" in its over 50-year history.