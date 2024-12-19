In-person shopping makes a comeback amid record-spending holiday season

Shoppers are ready to drop some cash this holiday season as total spending this year is expected to be at least $24 billion higher than last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Online shopping is still the biggest hit, but in-person shopping is making a comeback and the NRF predicts nearly half of all shoppers will head to department and discount stores to knock out their shopping lists.

Store owners at the Galleria at Sunset in Henderson, Nevada, said it just gets busier each year.

"Black Friday was great. We hit goal. We actually passed goal, so that was good. It's better than last year. So that was good for us. Everybody always likes to try on stuff, too. So I think that's what keeps the malls open," said Bring it Back owner Brandon Nova.

Some spots at the Galleria at Sunset are seeing a flood of visitors, especially during the holiday season. Store owners and employee said the customers want that in-person experience.

"Most of the families have the reason to come here and make their kids come here. This is the big reason for them, you know, to come to the mall," said Crazy Bungee owner Duygu Beg.

The mall's general manager said it hasn’t been this busy since the pandemic.

"I would say since COVID, it's been the first holiday season where … we're feeling the holiday spirit. The customers, you can just feel that they're happy to be out shopping, happy to be out, you know, experiencing the holiday season," said Galleria at Sunset general manager Heather Cox.

There has been a huge rebound in in-person shopping over the last four years as consumers start to enjoy the social aspect of going to the mall again, according to the NRF.

"We, as consumers, don't shop just because we need something," said Mark Mathews, NRF's executive director of research. "One of the main reasons that people go out is for deals, but it's also to be with family and friends and be engaged and a fun activity. And for a lot of people, shopping is a fun activity. So, you know, I don't think we're going to ever see an end of in-store shopping."

Gift cards are the most popular item on people’s wish lists this year, followed by clothes and accessories, then books and other media, according to the NRF.