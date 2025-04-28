IBM announces $150B investment in US

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), one of the nation's largest technology employers, is planning to invest $150 billion in the U.S. "over the next five years to fuel the economy and to accelerate its role as the global leader in computing," according to a media release.

"Technology doesn’t just build the future — it defines it," Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 years ago, and with this investment and manufacturing commitment we are ensuring that IBM remains the epicenter of the world’s most advanced computing and AI capabilities."

IBM was founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company, and was renamed in 1924, according to its website. The company says its innovations "enabled the U.S. social security system, the Apollo Program that put a man on the moon, and power businesses in every industry."

The company manufactures mainframe high-performance computers in Poughkeepsie, New York, "that are the technology backbone of the American and global economies. More than 70% of the entire world’s transactions by value run through the IBM mainframes that are manufactured right here in America."

IBM says it "will continue to design, build and assemble quantum computers in America."

Last week, IBM released its first-quarter 2025 earnings results, which listed revenue of $14.5 billion.

IBM's shares have gained 12% so far this year, outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 index, which has declined nearly 9%.

The company forecast June-quarter revenue of between $16.40 billion and $16.75 billion, above the analysts' average estimate of $16.33 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

"We remain bullish on the long-term growth opportunities for technology and the global economy. While the macroeconomic environment is fluid, based on what we know today, we are maintaining our full-year expectations for revenue growth and free cash flow," Krishna said in a statement.

Fox News' Milanee Kapadia and Reuters contributed to this report.