Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Hyundai plans $7B new US plant: report

The South Korean carmaker says it will announce the location 'soon'

close
Park West Mobility Service hasn't seen this much demand for electric vehicles in at least five years. Fuel prices going up is driving the market for electric vehicles. video

As gas prices drive demand for electric vehicles, supply chain issues remain

Park West Mobility Service hasn't seen this much demand for electric vehicles in at least five years. Fuel prices going up is driving the market for electric vehicles.

Hyundai Motor Group will announce plans next week to build a $7 billion electric vehicle plant outside Savannah, Georgia, a U.S. official speaking on the condition of anonymity told the Associated Press.

The official said the South Korean automaker is expected to make the formal announcement during President Biden's scheduled May 20-21 visit to Seoul. Hyundai is not revealing any details yet, though, saying in a statement that the company "will announce the location of our new US EV plant soon."

Hyundai

The Hyundai logo is seen outside a Hyundai car dealer in Golden, Colorado, November 3, 2014.  (REUTERS/Rick Wilking / Reuters Photos)

Reuters first reported that Hyundai was looking to build its new plant in Georgia.

People familiar with Georgia's talks with Hyundai told The Atlanta-Journal Constitution that the massive new facility will bring as many as 8,500 jobs and be built on a 2,200-acre site near the community of Ellabell, roughly 25 miles north of Savannah in Bryan County.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's office declined to comment on the report, but a source familiar told FOX Business that the governor will be in Bryan County on Friday, May 20, for a number of events, including an economic development announcement.

Brian Kemp

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Mason Mega Rail Station at the Garden City Port Terminal on November 12, 2021 in Garden City, Georgia. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The governor said Monday, "There was a reason I made my first economic development trip to South Korea and visited with great companies like Kia and Hyundai and a lot of others. We've got a great partnership with them and a lot of other South Korean companies, and we have for a long time."

GEORGIA SETS $1.5B IN AID FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLE MAKER RIVIAN

The Hyundai deal will be the second massive electric vehicle plant announced for Georgia in less than a year, after Rivian Automotive unveiled plans in December to build a $5 billion plant outside Atlanta that is expected to bring 7,500 jobs.

brian kemp rivian

Gov. Brian Kemp walks past a Rivian electric truck after announcing that electric truck maker Rivian Automotive will build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP / AP Images)

The timing of the announcement could also serve as a boost to Kemp ahead of the May 24 primary election, where he faces challenges from multiple fellow Republicans including former Sen. David Perdue, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kemp currently has a healthy lead in the polls, and is endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.