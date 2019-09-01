Hurricane Dorian grows to Category 5 storm as it approaches Bahamas

As the sun rose Sunday morning ahead of Labor Day, the level of danger was elevated for a monster storm approaching the U.S.

Hurricane Dorian is moving west at only 8 mph, inching toward the Bahamas, the islands and mainland U.S. facing catastrophic levels of destruction as meteorologists upgraded the storm to a Cat 5.

Mandatory evacuations on the barrier islands are expected to start Monday morning.

30 inches of rain and a 20 foot storm surge will wreak havoc on the islands, which have never taken a direct hit by a category 5 storm.

Andrew was the closest cat 5 to graze its shores in 1992.

People tracking the storm believe it will travel up the Florida coast and through the Carolinas through next week.

