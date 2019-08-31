‘Modern Family’ star Sofia Vergara says ‘bye bye’ to Hurricane Dorian, evacuating on private jet

It's not your typical evacuation route.

Continue Reading Below

As Hurricane Dorian approaches the Florida coastline, “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara is facing a flood of criticism over Instagram posts in which she trivialized the powerful storm, captioning a Friday post "bye bye Dorian!!"

The highest-paid TV actress is seen with family and friends on a private jet, smiling and posing for the photo.

A Wednesday post captioned “Esperando a Dorian,” which translates to “waiting for Dorian,” with water and wave emojis, shows Vergara posing with friends as she smiles and drinks in a tropical area.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Advertisement

Dorian strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane Friday night, with prediction models showing a path that could affect the Southeast coastline. Evacuation orders were expected over the weekend.

Forbes named the Columbian-American actress as the second-highest earning actress in 2019, second only to Scarlett Johansson. Vergara’s earnings clock in around $44.1 million.