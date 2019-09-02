Hurricane Dorian closes Florida ports ahead of storm's approach

Closed until further notice.

Ports up the Florida coastline are shut down as Hurricane Dorian slowly approaches the Sunshine State.

Though forecasts downgraded the storm Thursday morning to a category 4 hurricane, winds were expected to hit 155 mph.

Storm surges are still expected to reach heights surpassing 20 feet in some areas.

Here are the ports that are closed:

Port Miami

Port Miami, considered the cruise capital of the world, closed itself to all vessel traffic “until further notice.”

Cruises that use the port include:

Aida

Azamara

Carnival

Celebrity

Costa

Disney

MSC

Norwegian

Oceania

P&O

Phoenix Reisen

Ponant

Princess

Regent Seven Seas

Royal Caribbean International

SeaBorn, Viking Ocean

Virgin Voyages

Port Canaveral

Port Canaveral also closed its services, the U.S. Coast Guard there announcing Monday morning. “No vessel, regardless of size or service, will be allowed to transit through the port, and all commercial vessels over 500 gross tons are prohibited from remaining in the port.”

According to Florida Today, at least one ship that was due to arrive Sunday was rerouted, and five others will be delayed Monday.

The Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas was affected Sunday, while the Carnival Elation, Carnival Liberty, Disney Dream, Norwegian Sun and Royal Caribbean Mariner of the Seas were all expected to arrive Monday.

Florida Today reports Dorian is also delaying at least three fuel tankers and cargo ships in the port.

Port Everglades

At 7 a.m., Port Everglades announced it would close until further notice, by order of the Coast Guard.

“Cruise ships scheduled for Sunday and Monday have been rescheduled for arrival on September 4,” the release explains, advising people contact their cruiselines.

The advisory explains Balearia Caribbean canceled sailings to the Bahamas through Wednesday.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) was planning to close by noon Monday.

Jaxport

The port announced terminals are closed to incoming vessels. It explained Carnival Cruise is still evaluating plans for Carnival Ecstasy, which is set to sail Thursday.

Port of Palm Beach

Hit by the outer bands Sunday evening, the Port of Palm Beach is closed until further notice.

Port of Tampa Bay

The west-coast port announced they are remaining open to vessel traffic as they monitor the storm.

