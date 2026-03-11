Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Social Security Benefits
Published | Updated

How Social Security recipients can boost their benefit checks

Workers who delay claiming benefits past full retirement age see payments grow until age 70, when benefits are maximized

close
‘The Big Money Show’ panel discusses the alarming new analysis showing Social Security and Medicare racing toward insolvency and warns that retirees face steep benefit cuts unless Washington acts fast. video

Millions of seniors face massive cuts as Social Security nears breaking point

‘The Big Money Show’ panel discusses the alarming new analysis showing Social Security and Medicare racing toward insolvency and warns that retirees face steep benefit cuts unless Washington acts fast.

Americans who are planning for their retirement can get bigger Social Security benefit checks by delaying their application for benefits until after they reach full retirement age.

The monthly benefit payments to Social Security beneficiaries are determined based on their full retirement age (FRA), which varies based on the year a worker was born. 

For workers born in 1960 and after, the FRA is 67, while the FRA is reduced by two months for each year before 1960 until it reaches 66, which is the FRA for those born from 1943 to 1954.

Those who want to continue working beyond their FRA and choose to delay claiming their Social Security benefits can incrementally increase their monthly benefits by continuing to work, with benefits increasing by 8% per year until they reach age 70, when the benefit is maximized.

SOCIAL SECURITY'S MAIN TRUST FUND FACES DEPLETION IN 2032, TRIGGERING BENEFIT CUTS

An Older couple discussing forms with an overlay of Retirement plan documents

Social Security beneficiaries' monthly checks are based on when they claim benefits. (iStock)

Workers can claim Social Security benefits as early as age 62, though they have their benefit amount reduced. 

For example, a person whose FRA is 67 and claims early when turning 62 would see the monthly benefit reduced 30%, lowering every $1,000 in benefits to $700. It would also affect their spouse's benefit by 35%, reducing $500 in benefits to $325.

Those who are receiving Social Security benefits and have reached their FRA can choose to suspend their payments temporarily or until they reach age 70, when they will automatically resume. 

RESTORED SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS COULD GET TAX BREAK UNDER NEW BILL

Social Security

Beneficiaries can boost their Social Security benefits by delaying a claim, with the maximum benefit available at age 70. (iStock)

Benefit amounts resume their annual growth during the period that the beneficiary has suspended benefits, which can allow them to receive larger benefit checks than they received before the pause once benefits are resumed.

While a beneficiary has suspended their benefits, their future monthly benefits grow at a rate of about 8% per year, or 0.666% on a monthly basis.

Married couples should be aware that voluntarily suspending Social Security benefits also suspends spousal benefits, which are up to 50% of the spouse's benefits unless they're divorced.

SOCIAL SECURITY COLA FOR 2026 REVEALED FOLLOWING SHUTDOWN-RELATED DELAY

Social Security benefits card and U.S. Treasury checks.

Social Security beneficiaries may temporarily suspend their benefits, which can allow their monthly benefit to grow after their FRA until age 70. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Beneficiaries who suspended their benefits may request the resumption of their benefits before they turn 70, when they automatically begin again.

Suspending benefits also means that Medicare premiums cannot be deducted from Social Security benefits, which means the beneficiary would be billed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE