How hard has coronavirus hurt small businesses in your city?

Small businesses throughout the United States are struggling to stay afloat because of coronavirus-induced economic shutdowns and safety regulations that have limited their ability to operate.

Lawmakers aware of the widespread financial distress have targeted aid toward business owners through federal loans, tax credits and other measures, and more relief is potentially on the way as Republicans and Democrats negotiate a proposed stimulus bill.

Despite that aid, at least 72,800 businesses have shut down since March, according to data from Yelp.

And other estimates put that figure even higher. Researchers from Harvard have posited that around 110,000 businesses permanently closed between March and May alone, according to The New York Times.

But some areas of the United States have been harder hit by the virus outbreak so far than others.

Here’s a look at how small hard small businesses are being hit in states and cities around the country, according to data compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Atlanta

Small business revenue: Down 28.6 percent since January.

Baltimore

Small business revenue: Up 13.5 percent since January.

Boston

Small business revenue: Down 51.5 percent since January.

Chicago

Small business revenue: Down 17.1 percent since January.

Dallas

Small business revenue: Down 13.8 percent since January.

Denver

Small business revenue: Down 12.4 percent since January.

Detroit

Small business revenue: Down 0.2 percent since January.

Kansas City

Small business revenue: Down 8.2 percent since January.

Las Vegas

Small business revenue: Down 23.3 percent since January.

Los Angeles

Small business revenue: Down 17.1 percent since January.

Miami

Small business revenue: Down 33.8 percent since January.

New Orleans

Small business revenue: Down 14.8 percent since January.

New York City

Small business revenue: Down 26.4 percent since January.

Portland

Small business revenue: Up 2.4 percent since January.

Sacramento

Small business revenue: Up 4.1 percent since January.

Salt Lake City

Small business revenue: Up 16.4 percent since January.

San Francisco

Small business revenue: Down 48.7 percent since January.

Seattle

Small business revenue: Down 26 percent since January.

Washington D.C.

Small business revenue: Down 50.2 percent since January.