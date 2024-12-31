Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Real Estate
Published

Housing supply jumps to 4-year high – but it's not all great news

America's housing shortage appears to be easing, but a major reason for the increase in supply provides little comfort

close
 The Claman Countdown panelists Dolly Lenz and Jenny Lenz analyze top places Americans want to live. video

What are the top housing spots for 2025?

 The Claman Countdown panelists Dolly Lenz and Jenny Lenz analyze top places Americans want to live.

The housing inventory shortage that has been plaguing the U.S. for years appears to finally be easing, but a significant factor behind what is driving up supply provides little encouragement that the stagnant market will get moving again anytime soon.

A new report from Redfin says the number of homes for sale jumped to a four-year high in November, surging 12.1% year over year. But the major reason for the increase is that most homes on the market just aren't selling. 

Home sales

Redfin data shows housing supply hit a four-year high in November, but mostly because a majority of houses for sale have sat on the market for more than two months. ( Liu Guanguan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images / Getty Images)

More than half (54.5%) of homes on the market last month had been listed for more than 60 days, with many deemed too expensive by would-be buyers. According to Redfin data, that is up 49.9% from a year ago, and is the highest share of stale inventory for a November since 2019.

The report said that the typical home that went under contract last month did so in 43 days, which is also the slowest November pace since 2019.

WANT TO BUY A HOME IN 2025? HERE'S WHERE MORTGAGE RATES WILL LAND

"A lot of listings on the market are either stale or uninhabitable. There’s a lot of inventory, but it doesn’t feel like enough," said Meme Loggins, a Redfin Premier real estate agent in Portland, Oregon. 

close
SERHANT. founder and 'Owning Manhattan' lead Ryan Serhant breaks down latest data around U.S. real estate, stating that fixing affordability begins with opening loan doors and freeing up federal land for home builds. video

There's not a housing crisis, 'it's an affordability crisis,' Ryan Serhant explains

SERHANT. founder and 'Owning Manhattan' lead Ryan Serhant breaks down latest data around U.S. real estate, stating that fixing affordability begins with opening loan doors and freeing up federal land for home builds.

"I explain to sellers that their house will sit on the market if it’s not fairly priced," Loggins said. "Homes that are priced well and in good condition are flying off the market in three to five days, but homes that are overpriced can sit for over three months."

MORTGAGE RATES RISE FOR SECOND STRAIGHT WEEK, HIGHEST SINCE JULY

The data shows Texas and Florida have the highest rates of old listings on the market. Miami has the greatest share of homes on the market for longer than 60 days than any other major metro at 63.8%, followed by Austin, which has 62.4% of listings that have sat for more than two months without going under contract.

Open house at a home for sale

The affordability crisis has led to the majority of the homes on the market sitting unsold for more than 60 days. (Fox News)

The housing market saw a flurry of activity driven by high demand during the pandemic, but has become stagnant as soaring home prices and mortgage rates have led to an ongoing affordability crisis that has pushed homeownership out of reach for many Americans.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Housing costs repeatedly broke records in 2024, and a report from the National Association of Realtors' (NAR) annual survey of buyers and sellers found the share of first-time homebuyers dropped from 32% in 2023 to 24% in 2024, the lowest share since NAR began collecting data in 1981.

FOX Business' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.