Housing

Housing starts plunge in June to lowest level in 9 months

New home construction cooled more than expected in June

Real estate consultant on housing market: 'Everything costs more'

Tom Rood, SitusAMC Managing Director, discusses the increased costs of building a home and buying in the current real estate market

New U.S. home construction fell in June to the lowest rate since September, the latest sign that rising borrowing costs are starting to cool the red-hot housing market.

Housing starts dropped 2% last month to an annual rate of 1.559 million units, the lowest level since September 2021, according to new Commerce Department data released on Tuesday. That's below Refinitiv economists' forecast for a pace of 1.559 million units.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.