Housing market sees dramatic uptick, Ellie Mae CEO says

Mortgage rates are steadily moving lower as home-price gains are slowing to their weakest pace in seven years.
Continue Reading Below
U.S. home prices cooled off at a 2.7 percent gain in March, down from 3.0 percent in the previous month, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index.
MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM
Despite lower mortgage rates, Americans aren’t rushing toward refinancing or buying homes.
“What we are actually seeing is the homebuyer market has really re-engaged as we’ve come into the spring,” Ellie Mae CEO Jonathan Corr told FOX Business’ Liz Claman on Wednesday.
The housing market has seen a recent uptick driven by cooling home prices and lower mortgage rates, according to Corr.
Advertisement
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 4.06 percent compared to 4.66 percent a year ago, according to Freddie Mac. The Mortgage Bankers Association reports total mortgage applications fell 3.3 percent last week and mortgage refinance volume fell 6 percent.
Corr said he is seeing some level of refinancing despite mortgage activity hitting a one-month low.
“If you have some room to refi, this is a good time to do it,” he said.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP
Ellie Mae is a tech firm that processes 26 million mortgage applications a year. The company was acquired by private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo last month in a $3.7 billion all-cash deal.
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.